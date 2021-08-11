Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Greeneville Man On Rape Charges Involving Johnson City Female

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City Police have arrested a Greeneville man on Statutory Rape charges and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. 22 year old Christopher M. Hillyer was arrested following an investigation that Hillyer was involved sexually with a 16 year old female in Johnson City. Hillyer is being held on bond with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court..

