Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21

With a second season kicking in on September 30, fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky are learning more about how the second season cast of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller is shaping up. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) is set to join Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Gavankar's Ren is new to Helena. After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she discovers. Ren's moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close- which might spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.