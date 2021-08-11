Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21

By Chuck Barney, East Bay Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON'T MISS: "Nine Perfect Strangers" — The first time Nicole Kidman teamed up with screenwriter David E. Kelley and Aussie author Liane Moriarty it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another mega hit on their hands? Kelley adapts Moriarty’s bestselling novel about nine stressed-out city dwellers who attend a secluded health-and-wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place — and the mysterious woman (Kidman) who runs it — are nothing like they expected. The stellar cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. (Wednesday, Hulu).

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serinda Swan
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Jen Lilley
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Jesse Metcalfe
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Meghan Ory
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Aussie#Hbo#Abc#Food Network#Canadian#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
TV SeriesCollider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Your Cast and Character Guide to the Liane Moriarty TV Adaptation

The limited series Nine Perfect Strangers follows, as the name implies, nine strangers from all walks of life with varying degrees of stress, who are promised a life-changing experience at a far away health spa called Tranquillum House run by the mysterious Masha, played by Nicole Kidman. Sure, their lives will change, but, perhaps not in the exact way they intended. “You want to get well? You want to heal? Surrender yourself to me,” an eerie Masha says to her guests in the trailer. She further promises that, “We are on the precipice of something great.”
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in August

August, what a concept. It's the end of summer, it's insanely hot, and I know I certainly don't have the energy to do anything but park myself in front of a TV. If you're anything like me, let me tell you what's worth watching on Hulu this month: On Aug. 18, Nicole Kidman will do another crazy accent and wear another crazy wig when her new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers premieres, and on Aug. 31, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will investigate a murder when their new comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, premieres. Also, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma, premiered on Aug. 9.
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 15:

Wrestling’s code “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz) debuts, an elegiac melodrama set in an old-school, family run professional wrestling federation located in rural Georgia. The budgets are low and the arena ancient, but the stakes and passions run high, particularly between brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, “Arrow”) and his younger brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games,” “Vikings”). After the death of their father, Jack was forced to hold the business together, write the scripts for each week’s show and stage-manage the drama that keeps rural fans buying popcorn (and sometimes throwing it at the stage).
TV & VideosBoston Herald

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ converge on wellness resort in Hulu dramedy

They may be “Nine Perfect Strangers” but their lives are anything but. In the so-named Hulu dramedy series from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari”) that begins streaming Wednesday, they’re all guests at Tranquillum, a high-end California health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to stressed-out city dwellers seeking a better way to live. All come with baggage, literal and figurative.
YogaDen of Geek

Nine Perfect Strangers Review: Hulu Series Achieves Wellness

This Nine Perfect Strangers review contains no spoilers. Nine Perfect Strangers is truly a story about how, if you look like Nicole Kidman, you can get people to do anything you want them to do. In the upcoming Hulu series, Kidman is Masha, an enigmatic, ethereal woman who runs Tranquillum, a super secretive wellness retreat set in a swoon-worthy mansion made of glass and earth elements. As the guests arrive and settle in, they realize that they’re in for more than they’d bargained for.
TV Seriestvismypacifier.com

This Week on TV – 8/15/21-8/21/21

I’m sorry this is up so late! It’s been a long weekend, so I just finished up. But it’s here now, so hopefully you’ll enjoy!. Welcome to a new week of TV! It’s another great week of TV, so make sure you check it out so you don’t miss anything!
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Online, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Online, “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in and executive produce Nine Perfect Strangers, a new mystery drama series that premieres this week. Nine perfect strangers follows nine city inhabitants who arrive at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness retreat,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Dakota Fanning Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Alienist Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dakota Fanning represents a rare breed of actor who began as a child star and successfully transitioned into an equally promising adult talent. The Alienist is just one of Dakota Fanning’s recent projects that have gained the actress new fans and admirers. She played Sara Howard, alongside Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl, for two seasons of The Alienist. There has been no official word on whether The Alienist will get a third season. However, fans of the show and the young actress have plenty of Dakota Fanning projects to look forward to, such as Ripley.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC Announces Ultra City Smiths Linear Premiere Date

AMC+ is streaming new episodes of Ultra City Smiths every Thursday with the finale coming August 19th, but for those that would rather watch the show on AMC proper, good news is coming for you. Ultra City Smiths will have it’s linear TV premiere 11 p.m. Monday, September 13. Synopsis:
Helena, MTbleedingcool.com

Big Sky Season 2 Casts Janina Gavankar; Jesse James Keitel Recurring

With a second season kicking in on September 30, fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky are learning more about how the second season cast of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller is shaping up. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) is set to join Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Gavankar's Ren is new to Helena. After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she discovers. Ren's moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close- which might spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Oh starring in new Netflix comedy series 'The Chair'

Professor Ji-Yoon Kim may represent a first at her university but she might be the last person who'd want to take on this mess. As played by Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” “Grey's Anatomy”) in the Netflix half-hour comedy “The Chair,” which begins streaming Friday, she's the first woman chair of the English department at Pembroke University as well as one of the few staff members of color at the prestigious Massachusetts institution.
TV Seriesd23.com

A Special Guest Star Joins Monsters At Work—Watch a Sneak Peek!

Is it National Take Your Child to Work Day in Monstropolis?. In this week’s new episode of Monsters At Work, streaming Wednesday on Disney+, executive producer Bobs Gannaway’s daughter, Hadley Gannaway, guest stars as Ms. Flint’s daughter, Thalia—and we’ve got an exclusive look in the clip below! Hadley even shares a scene with her dad, who voices Otis, the Monsters, Inc. receptionist, in the series.
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 20: Sandra Oh goes to school in 'The Chair'

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) returns to episodic television in the academic farce “The Chair,” streaming on Netflix starting today. Her character, Ji-Yoon Kim, has been named chairman of the English faculty at the fading but prestigious Pembroke University. As soon as you can say “diversity hire,” her status as the first person of color in a decidedly antique department is raised. Look for veterans Holland Taylor as professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as professor Elliot Rentz and David Morse as the dean.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Ted Lasso,' Tense Relationships Make for Thoughtful TV

Call it adversarial evolution: this year’s slate of comedy series Emmy nominees tell stories of characters in states of conflict. But the friction in these rocky relationships isn’t just funny — it’s transformative. Ultimately, these sparring partners are making each other into better versions of themselves. The pairings encompass everything...

Comments / 0

Community Policy