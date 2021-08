Every day we are bombarded with the "news" regarding the "Covid Crisis", usually only what the administration and media want us to hear. As devastating as this pandemic could be, it is being guided. The "Covid Panel" of Moe, Larry and Curly (Fauci, Pelosi and Schumer) only let out the information that will help them keep control of the thought process of the public. The science they refer to is never explained or identified.