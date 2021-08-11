Cancel
Xbox and Special Olympics Team Up for Inaugural Gaming for Inclusion eSports Tournament

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between Microsoft and Special Olympics has been fostered for many years now. This began in 2014 through working to empower athletes and programs through technology, followed in 2018 by hosting the Xbox Gaming Tournament. With COVID-19 meaning that in-person events were not all that possible, they teamed up again last year for a dedicated Virtual Gaming Event. Now in 2021, they are taking their partnership to a new level by hosting the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion esports event.

