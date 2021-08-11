Cancel
Washington State

Localized smoke impacts, heat building back in

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is posted across western Oregon and almost the entire state of Washington Thursday through Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING in effect Wednesday for the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer National Forest, Crow Indian Reservation/Big Horn Canyon Recreation Area, Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Custer, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure, Stillwater and Yellowstone Counties. The combination of gusty winds dry fuels and near criteria RH should support elevated fire weather conditions.

