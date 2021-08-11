Vilde Frang to now play the 1734 ‘Rode’ Guarneri del Gesù violin

Black Violin is the Grammy-nominated band led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. Black Violin challenges the stereotypes and preconceived notions of what a "classical musician" looks and sounds like. The Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve. The focus is positivity and encouragement. As Wil B. puts it, "When you come to a Black Violin concert, there are so many people in the audience experiencing something together. To me, that's what our show does, it brings people together. Not only that, you're being inspired, you're being uplifted, you're able to see something you probably have never seen before." Come celebrate their return to the Amphitheater and help spread their message of hope — that there are no limits to what one can achieve.