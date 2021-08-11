Cancel
Vilde Frang to now play the 1734 ‘Rode’ Guarneri del Gesù violin

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolinist Vilde Frang has spent over four years searching for her perfect instrument, which she finally has her hands on: the ‘Rode’ Guarneri del Gesù from 1734. The violin was procured thanks to violin dealer J&A Beare and the Stretton Society, a private philanthropic club. Frang will be loaned the violin as part of this deal on a ‘long-term’ basis.

