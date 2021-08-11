Cancel
Give a long-term shelter dog a Furever home through this Singapore Zoo and SPCA initiative

By Cheryl Sekkappan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to invite a pet into your family? Adopt, don’t shop – in fact, why not consider local community dogs that have been in the shelter for some time?. A pilot programme called Furever Yours by Singapore Zoo and SPCA is shining a light on the canines that have been left behind at shelters. Stigmatised as unfriendly and untrainable, these loveable and intelligent dogs are just as suitable for adoption and are being given a second lease of life through this initiative.

