Give a long-term shelter dog a Furever home through this Singapore Zoo and SPCA initiative

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY Coco is a Chihuahua mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Coco is a cute and very nice little boy. He can be an escape artist. Coco loves squeaky toys. He would do best in a home with no small children.