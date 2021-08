(CBS DETROIT)– The June 26 massive flooding impacted thousands of Detroiter’s, and the aftermath caused major damage to basements of many homes and businesses. “We’re facing COVID-19 and the Delta Variant as well as having physical disaster in your own home is a lot to bear as an individual or a business and that’s why we’re here to help and just find out what else we can do,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, US official for the Small Business Administration.