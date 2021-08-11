Cancel
Bellefontaine, OH

Back-to-school information

Bellefontaine Examiner
 8 days ago

• Bellefontaine Elementary — First- and second-grade open house, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, (kindergarten classrooms not available); Tuesday, Aug. 17, first day of school for first- and second-graders; kindergarten open house, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 18; Thursday, Aug. 19, first day of school for kindergartners whose last names begin with A-K; Friday, Aug. 20, first day of school for kindergartners whose last names begin with L-Z; Monday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, kindergartners whose last names begin with A-K attend school, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 26, kindergartners whose last names begin with L-Z; Friday, Aug. 27, all kindergartners attend school.

www.examiner.org

