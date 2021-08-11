Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The World Thinks New Yorkers Are Entitled Brats and Frankly, We Should be Embarrassed

By Traci Taylor
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In November of 2020, New York State was crowned the title of “Rudest State in America” and you know what? When I read that, it broke my heart. New Yorkers have been mislabeled, I think, as being exceptionally rude. I don't think we're as rude as we are in a hurry. In a hurry to get places, in a hurry to finish projects, in a hurry to end conversations so we can move on to the next thing, but certainly not rude. Some would say New Yorkers are blunt and that can be seen as rude, but when there’s something to do or someplace to be, New Yorkers are masters at mincing words to get a move on, and in all fairness, I can see how that could come across as brash.

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brats#New Yorkers#Bionic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy