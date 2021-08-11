Wind turbine maker Vestas buffeted by supply constraints, costs

Distributed generation indicates small-scale energy generation units where electricity generation occurs with renewable resources such as wind, solar, and others to provide electricity in the power breakdown. The distributed generation market starts with producing primary elements of distributed power technologies, including engines, turbines, solar panels, combustion chambers, and catalyst layers, which are further distributed to several end users. The market is significantly fostered by the rising inclination towards renewable distributed power generation, specifically distributed solar PV installation, due to the diminishing renewable generation of power and system costs and the favorable government policies worldwide. Additionally, the increasing investments in the installation of smart grids in various countries, including the United States, India, and Japan, are expected to escalate the demand for distributed generation of energy. However, the huge initial costs incurred in the equipment are restricting the market growth. The Distributed Generation Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 14.6% CAGR by 2026.