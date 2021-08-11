Cancel
Wind turbine maker Vestas buffeted by supply constraints, costs

By Stine Jacobsen
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Aug 11): Vestas cut its 2021 outlook on Wednesday in response to higher costs and supply constraints, sending its shares down, as the world's biggest wind turbine maker reported second-quarter operating profits that fell short of forecasts. Demand for Vestas' wind turbines, seen as crucial to curb global warming,...

Henrik Andersen
Reuters

Vestas finds shelter from cost storm

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are giving Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) the benefit of the doubt. Shares in the $39 billion Danish turbine manufacturer fell about 1% on Wednesday even though rising costs and supply constraints forced Chief Executive Henrik Andersen to cut this year’s profit outlook. The company has got off lightly compared with Spanish-German rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC), whose stock fell 17% last month after its own cost-related profit warning.
