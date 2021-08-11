Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate bravely speaks out about her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Christina Applegate has used her platform to bravely speak out about her recent Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Taking to Twitter, the Samantha Who? and Anchorman star explained that her diagnosis came a few months ago and that she has been well supported on this new health journey by others with the same condition.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Jack Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Ms Trust#The Ms Society#External Affairs#Cosmopolitan Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Hollywood star suffers from multiple sclerosis

It is a treacherous disease that has now afflicted the US actress Christina Applegate. The star of “A terribly nice family” is suffering from the nerve disease multiple sclerosis (MS). The 49-Year-old now announced on Twitter. “Hello friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” Christina Applegate explained...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Selma Blair Reveals She’s In Remission From Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair says that thanks to a stem cell transplant, she’s in remission from multiple sclerosis The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed in 2018 with the disease. Per Yahoo! News, Blair told a Television Critics Association panel yesterday (August 16), “My prognosis is great. I’m in remission.”. The Cruel Intentions actress...
CelebritiesPosted by
SELF

Selma Blair Shares That She’s Now ‘in Remission’ 3 Years After MS Diagnosis

Three years after actor Selma Blair received her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, her treatment is working well and her prognosis is positive. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," Blair said at a TCA panel in support of the upcoming Introducing Selma Blair documentary, per People. "It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selma Blair told to ‘plan for dying’ amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to “make plans for dying” amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2018 and in 2019, she underwent a stem cell transplant, which was a risky procedure because she had to stop taking her medication, undergo chemotherapy and isolate in hospital for weeks after the treatment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing. The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old. She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death. Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy