Afghanistan

Families displaced by Taliban onslaught seek refuge in Kabul park

NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of families have arrived in Kabul after fleeing Taliban insurgents who have made military gains across the country.Aug. 11, 2021.

Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
Public SafetyTMZ.com

Taliban Allegedly Shoots & Kills Woman for Refusing to Wear a Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan ... just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women. It happened in the province of Takhar -- 8 hours outside of Kabul -- where an unidentified female was photographed lying dead in a pool of blood ... reportedly at the hands of the insurgents.
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Afghan warlord known as ‘Lion of Herat’ captured by Taliban

An Afghan warlord known as the “Lion of Herat” was captured by Taliban insurgents when they seized control of the country’s third-largest city on Friday amid the withdrawal of US troops ordered by President Biden. Prominent militia commander Ismail Khan, who’s believed to be in his 70s, was handed over...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Attack UN Compound in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - A United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan was attacked Friday with rocket propelled grenades and gunfire, killing an Afghan police guard and wounding other officers, the U.N. said. “The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by anti-government elements,” a U.N. statement...
Posted by
Reuters

Afghan envoy says hold-out Panjshir province can resist Taliban rule

DUSHANBE (Reuters) -The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh. Afghan First Vice-President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the “legitimate caretaker president” of...
AfghanistanPosted by
Reuters

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

(Reuters) - Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country’s battered economy. Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Taliban says it will not seek ‘revenge’ but opponents rounded up in Kabul

The Taliban has promised to give women in Afghanistan full rights under sharia law and said they would not seek revenge against enemies, nor allow the country to be used to carry out terrorist attacks abroad.In a charm offensive, just days after they took control of the country, the Islamists sought to reassure opponents at home and abroad that the emirate will have a responsible government.The group’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, talked of a “commitment to the rights of women under the system of Sharia” and wanted to assure that “Afghanistan’s soil is not going to be used against anybody”...
PoliticsCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

US embassy in Kabul says US government cannot ensure safe passage to airport. The US embassy in Kabul advised American citizens today that the US government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport for those looking to flee the country. “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country’s flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation. While the Taliban have insisted they will...

