Gretsch G5442BDC Electromatic Bass review
There's no better bass if you're after this look and sound. Gretsch guitars are famous worldwide – who hasn't lusted over a White Falcon in their time? – but the veteran American brand's basses are less well known. Still, that's no reason not to investigate this muscle car of a four-string, the Electromatic, which will supply you with the feel, look, and sound of a '70s bass in return for a nice chunk of your taxed income. So what do you get for your bucks?
