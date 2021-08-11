Gretsch G5442BDC Electromatic Bass review

The Murphy Lab is in its infancy. We’d guess that Gibson will see which models fly and which ones tend to hang around, and then amend the line-up accordingly. With that in mind, we’d probably wait for the right ES-335 to come along. As for the ’59 Les Paul, this one really is closer to an original than we’ve ever seen before. In fact, from the front we’d be hard-pressed to tell it apart from a genuine ’59.