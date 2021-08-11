Rules Approved For Automated Vehicles
(Carroll, IA) — The state Transportation Commission approved the rules for automated vehicles at its meeting in Carroll Tuesday. Daniel Yeh with the D-O-T says the Iowa Legislature cleared the way for driverless vehicles in the last session and this sets up some of the rules of the road. He says some states are already using very short-distance and low-speed automated shuttles, and a key example is the vehicle that is seen on the Domino pizza ads nationwide. The Iowa Legislature’s Administrative Rules Committee will likely vote on final approval of the rules at its October meeting.
