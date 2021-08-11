Census Data To Be Released For Redistricting
(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Census Bureau is scheduled to release population data today (Wednesday) after more than a four-month delay. That data will be used to develop new boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency is to produce a series of new district maps within 45 days of getting the data. With this year’s delay, the legislature is unlikely to meet the September 1st deadline for approving a plan — but the Iowa Supreme Court has signaled that due to this year’s circumstances, it will allow the legislature to keep following the redistricting process beyond September 1st.
