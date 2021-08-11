Census Data To Be Released For Redistricting

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll go to court if the Biden Administration tries to overturn the law she signed that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools. Biden has asked the US education secretary to determine if the mask bans in Iowa and five others states violate federal law. Reynolds told reporters today (Thursday), “I think it’s incredible that he’s coming after me when we led the country in getting our kids back to school and doing it safety and responsibly.” The governor says the ban on mask mandates in schools promotes the “social and emotional wellbeing” of children. The CDC is recommending that everyone in schools wear face coverings as the Delta variant of Covid is far more contagious and most students have not been vaccinated. Reynolds said Biden needs to stop “dictating” how states respond to Covid and the governor indicated she’s not concerned about losing federal funds if there is a dispute over this pandemic-related policy.