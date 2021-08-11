Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Census Data To Be Released For Redistricting

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2wqe_0bOGL0dm00

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Census Bureau is scheduled to release population data today (Wednesday) after more than a four-month delay. That data will be used to develop new boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency is to produce a series of new district maps within 45 days of getting the data. With this year’s delay, the legislature is unlikely to meet the September 1st deadline for approving a plan — but the Iowa Supreme Court has signaled that due to this year’s circumstances, it will allow the legislature to keep following the redistricting process beyond September 1st.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Legislature#Redistricting#The U S Census Bureau#The Iowa Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Says State Website with Coronavirus Data Is Being Updated

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa state-run website that offers coronavirus data is being updated. Reynolds says the work is being done to make the information offered more accurate. There have been no reports on what kind of additional information will be posted. Legislative Democrats have criticized the Reynolds administration for changing from daily to weekly updates this summer. They say that change was made at a time parents were making decisions about whether to send their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Reynolds says there are no plans to return to daily updates right now.
California StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 House Members From Iowa Back Legislation To Override California Rules On Pork

(Washington, DC) — Two Republican members of the Iowa congressional delegation are backing federal legislation to override new California rules for pork producers. Ashley Hinson of Marion and Randy Feenstra of Hull talked about the effort during an appearance at the Pork Tent at the Iowa State Fair. Hinson tells reporters, “California shouldn’t be instilling bacon bans on Iowa.” California voters approved rules requiring bigger pens for pigs three years ago. Very few Iowa operations meet those size requirements. Feenstra warns of a ripple effect. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson joined the two Iowa politicians at the fair, saying the California rules violate the commerce clause of the U-S Constitution.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa official says expect first redistricting maps Sept. 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state official says the first Iowa redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16, beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Ed Cook, legal counsel for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency says the agency received updated software and U.S. Census data from a state vendor on Monday and will begin drawing new maps. Once the maps are delivered state law gives the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather public comment and prepare a report for the Iowa Legislature. Three days after they receive the report, lawmakers may meet in special session to vote on the maps.
EconomyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests continued economic growth in the region, but some say worsening drought could threaten their banks. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index dropped slightly in August to 65.3 from July’s 65.6. Any score above 50 suggests growth. The survey shows nearly 16% of bankers reported that continuing drought conditions are the greatest threat to banking operations over the next year, while more than 40% of bank CEOs see low farm loan demand as their bank’s greatest challenge over the next year. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Drought conditions are getting worse in Iowa. The latest US Drought Monitor says more than ten percent of the state is in extreme drought – which is up from seven percent last week. The driest areas are in north-central Iowa and along the Minnesota border. Severe drought increased from 32 to 35 percent while 55 percent of Iowa is at least moderate drought. The map also shows the areas considered normal decreased from 24 to 21 percent.
Public HealthPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Axne Urges Governor Reynolds to Use Federal Funds for COVID Testing in Schools

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is urging Governor Kim Reynolds to utilize federal funds for COVID testing in schools that the state rejected earlier this year. Axne sent a letter to the governor asking her to deploy all available resources to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the classroom. The Iowa Department of Public Health declined to utilize more than 95-million dollars in CDC funding for the ELC reopening schools program in April. Axne said “additional resources, such as those from the CDC, would allow schools to do more testing, identify who may have COVID-19, and better protect kids, teachers, and parents from COVID-19.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Threatens Legal Action if White House Tries to Overturn Mask Mandate Ban

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll go to court if the Biden Administration tries to overturn the law she signed that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools. Biden has asked the US education secretary to determine if the mask bans in Iowa and five others states violate federal law. Reynolds told reporters today (Thursday), “I think it’s incredible that he’s coming after me when we led the country in getting our kids back to school and doing it safety and responsibly.” The governor says the ban on mask mandates in schools promotes the “social and emotional wellbeing” of children. The CDC is recommending that everyone in schools wear face coverings as the Delta variant of Covid is far more contagious and most students have not been vaccinated. Reynolds said Biden needs to stop “dictating” how states respond to Covid and the governor indicated she’s not concerned about losing federal funds if there is a dispute over this pandemic-related policy.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Federal Court Approves Settlement With 5 BLM Protesters

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal court has approved a settlement that was reached with five Black Lives Matter protesters who were banned from the Iowa State Capitol grounds. The state will pay each protester five thousand dollars and 45 thousand will be paid to their attorney. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit last October. It accused the Iowa State Patrol of violating the protesters’ constitutional free speech rights with the ban. It had been issued after violence broke out between troopers, protesters, and Des Moines police in July 2020. The A-C-L-U says most of the charges filed then have been dropped.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Homes Selling at Record Pace, But Inventory Remains Low

(Des Moines, IA) — Houses are still selling at a record pace in Iowa while the number of homes on the market is significantly lower than in 2020. The Iowa Association of Realtors reports homes sold in an average of 30 days in July — an all-time record. It’s slightly faster than the average time homes were on the market in June. More than eight percent fewer homes were sold in Iowa last month compared to July of 2020 — but the median sales price was about 11 percent higher than a year ago. The association reports the number of homes for sale is low in all price ranges. About 94-hundred homes were on the market in July — that’s nearly 24 percent fewer than in July of last year. The median price of a home sold last month was 205-thousand dollars — up from 185-thousand in July of last year.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 475 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 11 through Wednesday, August 18. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports a total of 245 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County,...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

New U. Iowa utilities contractor fined after worker’s fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A contractor that recently took over management of the University of Iowa utility system has been cited for safety violations after a worker fell into an underground steam tunnel and was injured. The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Engie North America for five violations in connection with the March 25 incident in which a steamfitter fell 20 feet from a ladder down a maintenance hatch. Engie agreed to pay a $16,000 penalty as part of a settlement reached last month, and says it has repaired one ladder and taken another out of service. Engie also defends its overall safety record. The company took over the university’s utilities operations under a landmark $1.2 billion privatization agreement that went into effect last year.
Cedar Falls, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

UNI Faculty Union Files Workplace Safety Complaint With OSHA

(Cedar Falls, IA) — The University of Northern Iowa faculty union has filed a workplace safety complaint with O-S-H-A. Union vice president Chris Martin says the absence of mandates is creating an unsafe workplace on the Cedar Falls campus. Martin says voluntary mask-wearing doesn’t go far enough. U-N-I faculty and staff say they are most concerned about the risks for those with children under 12 and those with medical vulnerabilities. He says if nothing changes, the university could find itself addressing the first person to get seriously ill or die from COVID at a public university.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State Fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads across the country. In Iowa, a vaccination booth nestled among corn dog and funnel cake stands vaccinated 150 people in the first four days of the fair, in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated. At the Indiana State Fair, 304 vaccines have been administered since July 30. And at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee, 608 people were vaccinated over 11 days, perhaps enticed by the promise of a free cream puff pastry.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Pork Tent Celebrates 40-Years

(Des Moines) Volunteers from Cass County joined the Iowa Pork Tent Committee on the fair’s opening day on Thursday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Pork Tent. Former Cass County resident Duane Dreager now living in Nodaway has served on the committee for over three decades. “The...
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve American Rescue Plan Funding proposals

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a couple of American Rescue Plan funding proposals at their meeting this morning. Cass County has received the first half of their funds in the amount of $1,246,621.50. Recorder Mary Ward presented a proposal from Cott Systems for ‘Hosted Online Index Books’ ($153,565) and the County Auditor presented a proposal from Cott Systems for “Auditor Land Transfer Online Book Project’ ($47,400).
Florida StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Florida Woman Has Canceled Surgery In Iowa

(Sioux City, IA) — A Facebook post led to a Florida woman being flown to Sioux City for potentially life-saving surgery that had been canceled during the Covid surge in Florida. Jac E. Chace had scheduled surgery to remove part of her colon at a hospital in Panama City, Florida, last Monday, Her son Grant Wittstruck, says out of frustration, he wrote about the situation on Facebook. That led to the surgery being scheduled at MercyOne in Sioux City last Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy