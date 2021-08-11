Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Insurance Lawsuits Filed Before Anniversary Of Derecho

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Many lawsuits were filed Monday in Cedar Rapids against insurance companies to beat the one-year deadline since the derecho hit. KCRG TV reports more than 100 lawsuits were filed Monday on behalf of homeowners still battling their insurance companies to get claims approved so they can make major repairs. Most insurance policies in Iowa allow homeowners a one-year deadline to take legal action after the date of loss — Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the derecho.

