Insurance Lawsuits Filed Before Anniversary Of Derecho

(Atlantic) SWIFT hands out the season championship awards on Sunday after the last Bank Series tournament at Greenfield Lake. Over 60 SWIFT Anglers and parents were on hand to celebrate the winners who received awards and prizes. In the SWIFT boat series, which consisted of a two-angler team and their boat captain competing in four events across Southwest Iowa including the first SAF/TBF Iowa State Championships. The first stop on the schedule was held at Praire Rose State Park, were the team of Vicente Butcher of Corning and Conor Britten of Red Oak scored the first win of the season in Powerade High School division, and Hunter Quist of Atlantic and Aiden Smith of Elliot won the Fairlife YUP division. The teams move to Lake Anita were Joey Oathoudt and Owen Wilkenson of Corning scored the victory in the high school division and Emmett King of Panora and AJ Draper of Linden took the win in the junior division. Lake of Three Fires near Bedford was up next for the SWIFT anglers. Owen Wilkenson and Daniel Mattox of Corning reeled in the top spot in high school division and with back-to-back wins Emmett King of Panora and AJ Draper of Linden took the junior division. The final boat tournament was the TBF/SAF Iowa State Championships at Prairie Rose State Park. A record 25 teams from across the state entered to fish their way to SAF High School National and World Championship and the TBF Junior World Championship. Cooper Jipsen, and Dylan Comes of Atlantic with their boat captain Dent Petty took the title in the Powerade High School division and with their third win in a row Emmett King and AJ Draper were crowned champions in the Fairlife Yup Junior division. The team of Drey Newell and Braiden Smith of Atlantic won the regular season SWIFT point standings and qualified for the National and World Championship on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. The junior boat champions were Jake Wailes from Wiota and Brentyn Hoover of Anita and their boat captain Rob Clausen. At the end of June, the two Iowa high school teams headed to South Carolina to compete for the very first time against 398 other high school team from around the world. Newell and Smith had a solid week of fishing and weighed in a full 3 limit bag all three days of the tournament. Their strong efforts put them in 50th place, in the hunt for a National Championship. Jipsen and Dylan struggled to catch fish the first two days of the tournament, but they stayed focused and changed their strategy and it paid off as they weighed in a monster 3 fish limit bag on last day to qualify for the World finals. They were one of 31 teams who moved on to championship Saturday, were they ended finishing 20th in the world. On the season the SWIFT student anglers combined caught 294 Bass which totaled over 483 pounds.