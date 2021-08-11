Cancel
Roku, Oznoz pick up Sinking Ship shows

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: AVoD platform The Roku Channel and global kids’ SVoD service Oznoz have bought shows from Canadian kids’ prodco Sinking Ship Entertainment. The Roku Channel has picked up preschool series Chirp and factual entertainment shows Giver and My Home, My Life, while Oznoz has taken Chirp for its US service. Chirp is an animation about three young bird friends who use their imagination to get out of various scrapes; My Home, My Life sees a particular kid given the opportunity to show their house to the world; and Giver assembles a team of slightly older kids to fix up their local playground.

