Roku, Oznoz pick up Sinking Ship shows

If you’ve ever been in a relationship that ended poorly, you’re not alone in wondering what lingering thoughts your ex might have about you. Do they regret leaving you, do they wish you’d take them back? What problems did they have about you that they might have been afraid to say at the time? How many lies were there? Ex-Rated is Peacock’s new original program that provides broken couples this rare opportunity to explain their ex-partner’s problems before an audience and score them on their successes and failures. The first episode premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 12.