Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO renews two shows for second seasons

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: Premium US cablenet HBO has renewed Hawaii-based social satire The White Lotus and surfing doc series 100 Foot Wave for second seasons. The second run of The White Lotus will feature a new location and characters, but writer and director Mike White will return. Also returning is 100 Foot Wave, from Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures, which chronicles big-wave hunter Garrett McNamara and his fellow surfers as they seek out and surf the biggest waves in the world.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Hbo#The White Lotus#Topic Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s throwback season on streamers this weekend. Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney Plus to whisk audiences back to the old-timey adventure flicks of the 80s (that themselves were evoking serials from decades before that), while Amazon Prime’s The Pursuit of Love switches up the period drama formula by merging the electric rock of the 90s with a conventional 20s setting.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Ten New and Returning Shows to Watch on Netflix in August 2021

More big names are joining the Netflix family in August, with Paris Hilton offering a new culinary offering, and Sandra Oh flexing her comedy skills. Plus: an array of true crime docs, supernatural thrillers, baking competitions, and romance are lined to keep you entertained as we enter the dog days of summer. Here are the new and returning series we're most looking forward to watching on the streamer this August:
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max To Premiere New Comedy Series SORT OF This Fall

HBO Max has announced their new eight-episode half-hour comedy series SORT OF, created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”). Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Logline:...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

Katey Sagal Posts Touching Note to Fans Announcing Her New Show Will Not Return for Second Season

Katey Sagal addressed her fans and supporters in a letter posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The letter disclosed that her TV series Rebel would not be returning for a second season. The letter seemed to hold some sadness for a chapter closing, but mostly focused on the positives with the fans. Sagal thanked her dedicated followers for the journey and closed out the letter with “love and gratitude” for all the voices that pushed for the cast and show.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Panic: Cancelled, No Season Two for Amazon Prime Drama Series

Panic has come to an end. Amazon Prime Video has decided to cancel the teen drama after just one season. Premiering at the end of May, Panic was not renewed due to not performing as well as other teen dramas on the streaming service, like The Wilds. Camron Jones, Ray...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 With New Cast, Location

HBO is booking a return trip to The White Lotus. The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a second-season renewal for the satirical limited series from creator Mike White. The sophomore season will, however, will leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers at a different White Lotus hotel property. “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us,” said HBO exec vp...
TV & VideosPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘The Immortal’ on HBO Max: Release time, cast, trailer

The film “The Immortal,” also known as “L’Immortale,” premieres on HBO Max Thursday, July 29. The film stars Marco D’Amore (Ciro Di Marzio), Giuseppe Aiello (Young Ciro), Salvatore D’Onofrio (Bruno), Gianni Vastarella (Young Bruno), Marianna Robustelli (Vera), Martina Attanasio (Stella), Gennaro Di Colandrea (Virgilio), Nello Mascia (Don Aniello), Aleksei Guskov (Yuri Dobeshenko), Nunzio Coppola (Nunzio) and Salvio Simeoli (’O Mierlo aka Blackbird).
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Series and movies leaving Netflix in the last two weeks of August 2021

We reached the middle of August on the streaming service Netflix, so we have great news about your content library. As we know, every month they announce their incorporations of series and films, and that is why they must also say goodbye to certain productions in their catalog, for different reasons, such as the program 100 Days to Fall in Love.
TV Seriesjournalistpr.com

New Hulu Shows And Films That You Must Watch In August 2021

The Hulu August 2021 program has been declared and can be seen here! The streaming platform has further announced the names that will be leaving the following month. The Hulu August 2021 list involves Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 and many more. Hulu provides spectators immediate access to popular...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max Renews Reality Dating Series FBOY ISLAND For a 2nd Season

HBO Max announced today that the breakout hit Max Original reality dating series FBOY ISLAND, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, has been renewed for a second season. Produced by STXalternative, the series concept was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) with Sam Dean (HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas,” “Love is Blind”) as showrunner.
TV ShowsComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

August is going to be a big month for HBO Max subscribers. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has established itself as a source for great movies and TV, and its popular roster of titles is going to add even more to its ranks next month. On Wednesday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in August, and it's filled with new originals and beloved classics alike.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere on HBO?

HBO‘s The White Lotus was the show of the summer. A sun-soaked confection mixing scathing hot social satire with an overwhelming sense of dread. The White Lotus finale delivered a devastating ending and yet left us wanting more. The good news is it already seems that the show’s writer and director Mike White is game to deliver.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 93.1

HBO Max Now Offers Select Free Episodes Of Top Shows

Starting Wednesday morning, HBO Max is offering potential new subscribers an opportunity to watch select episodes of the platform's most popular shows. The in-app sampler is an extension of the free offerings available on HBOMax.com and Snapchat's HBO Max Snap Mini. According to HBO Max’s official press release, “viewers will...
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

The Shining TV show not moving forward at HBO Max

Jack Torrance isn’t going to be swinging his axe at HBO Max anytime soon. According to Deadline, the streaming service has decided to let go of the series Overlook, a project from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, which is inspired by Stephen King’s 1977 novel, The Shining. Written by Dustin...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix’s ‘Hache’ Season 3: Canceled Or Renewed?

Those that have watched Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix crime thriller series Hache are waiting to hear if there will be a Season 3. While the storyline of Season 2 was made ready to continue to Season 3, this isn’t going to happen. Netflix has now officially confirmed that Hache will not return for a third season on the streaming channel.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max THE OTHER TWO Season 2

HBO Max has released these official trailer for the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series from MTV Entertainment Studios, THE OTHER TWO. Debuting on its new home with two new episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 on HBO Max, the ten-episode Max Original series continues with two new episodes weekly on September 2, September 9, and September 16, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on September 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy