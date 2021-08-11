HBO renews two shows for second seasons
NEWS BRIEF: Premium US cablenet HBO has renewed Hawaii-based social satire The White Lotus and surfing doc series 100 Foot Wave for second seasons. The second run of The White Lotus will feature a new location and characters, but writer and director Mike White will return. Also returning is 100 Foot Wave, from Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures, which chronicles big-wave hunter Garrett McNamara and his fellow surfers as they seek out and surf the biggest waves in the world.www.c21media.net
