HBO renews two shows for second seasons

HBO is booking a return trip to The White Lotus. The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a second-season renewal for the satirical limited series from creator Mike White. The sophomore season will, however, will leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers at a different White Lotus hotel property. “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us,” said HBO exec vp...