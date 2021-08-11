Glass Entertainment Makes a Deal with Hatos-Hall Productions for gameshow rights

The surprise ending of M. Night Shyamalan’s Split teased a good deal of interesting potential in the crossover opportunities with the director’s own Unbreakable, an artful (if at times plodding) story about the possibility that superheroes may actually roam among us. Between Bruce Willis’ mopey strong man, Samuel L. Jackson’s maniacal mastermind, and James McAvoy’s cavalcade of cartoonish personalities, the possibility for some dynamite dynamics had been established; so how would this super-powered relationship triangle of good, bad, and ugly function when thrown into an all-new plot together? Unfortunately, Glass never really takes the opportunity to find out. Though a compelling atmosphere suggests that meaningful moments are always right on the verge of happening, a fractured script gets too mired in rehashing old themes, resulting in a mild-mannered diversion that dreams of former superpowers.