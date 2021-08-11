Twin Cedars Starts With Week 0 Game, Melcher-Dallas On The Schedule

The Twin Cedars Football Squad is heading into the 2021 season with high expectations. The Sabers will play just eight games due to the new format from the Iowa High School Athletic Association starting with a week zero game against WACO. Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they lost their week one opponent Tri-County, due to Tri-County not being able to field a team this season. One opponent that is on the schedule that was not until the last minute last season is arch rival Melcher-Dallas. The Saints and Sabers were not scheduled to play at all last season but got on the schedule after both teams opted out of the playoffs. Parker says he is glad to see Melcher-Dallas on the schedule this season.