Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melcher-dallas, IA

Twin Cedars Starts With Week 0 Game, Melcher-Dallas On The Schedule

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cedars Football Squad is heading into the 2021 season with high expectations. The Sabers will play just eight games due to the new format from the Iowa High School Athletic Association starting with a week zero game against WACO. Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they lost their week one opponent Tri-County, due to Tri-County not being able to field a team this season. One opponent that is on the schedule that was not until the last minute last season is arch rival Melcher-Dallas. The Saints and Sabers were not scheduled to play at all last season but got on the schedule after both teams opted out of the playoffs. Parker says he is glad to see Melcher-Dallas on the schedule this season.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Melcher-dallas, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Bussey, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedars#Zero Game#American Football#Sabers#Knia Krls Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy