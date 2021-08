The Indian Government has recently announced the launch e-RUPI, an electronic voucher promoting digital payment solutions. According to an official statement, it is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or Internet banking access at the service provider. Any government agency and corporation can generate e-RUPI vouchers via their partner banks.