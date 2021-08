Last year’s Emmy ceremony was memorable, to say the least. The first awards show to take place in the wake of a global pandemic had its share of bumps, including a literal trash fire on-stage. But, for better or worse, the Emmys showed us what an awards ceremony could look like in this brave new world. This year, despite the discovery and distribution of vaccinations, the threat of Covid-19 variants means that the Emmy Awards ceremony will be anything but a return to the norm.