Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky County, OH

Master Gardener: Say it isn't 'sow'

News-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Linda Chalker-Scott is the associate professor of horticulture at the University of Washington’s Center for Urban Horticulture. By request, she compiled science-based information in the book “The Informed Gardener.”. The book included the research and resources that confirm the information as truth or misinformation. I found this book fascinating...

www.portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sandusky County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Sandusky County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Scott, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

Clearfield County Master Gardeners working to grow the program

GRAMPIAN –Clearfield County’s Master Gardeners are looking to grow the program. Program Coordinator Brenda Rumfola said, “With more members the group can do even more. “We really haven’t done that many activities because we are looking for new member trainees. The more members the more we are able to do.”
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Cobb Master Gardeners lists fall Gardeners’ Night Out events

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County are resuming some of their in-person events, and on Tuesday will begin its fall Gardeners’ Night Out series at the East Cobb Library. It’s one of four monthly educational sessions featuring selected topics—Tuesday’s features fall bloomers—at various library branches around the county. See...
GardeningOdessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Make sure you have the right tools for the job

As Master Gardeners, we all spend long hours outside, often working alone, and working with sharp tools. So, let’s start with fashion for gardeners. It is important to dress the part. Long pants, sensible shoes, hat, gloves, and long-sleeved shirt are needed. In summer, that shirt is a sun shirt to protect from the sun and a wide brimmed hat to shield the face. In winter loose fitting layers and a snug hat keep you warm and can be taken off easily. Many gardeners prefer slip-on garden clogs but the idea here is to have shoes that can get wet, fit well, and are comfortable. If you have outside only garden shoes, check them before you put them on to make sure unwanted spiders or insects are not hiding inside. Sunscreen and sunglasses are a must for any season. My favorite gardening clothes are ones that are not fashionable anymore but still have life!
Middleburg, PADaily Item

Penn State Master Gardeners to hold basic training classes

MIDDLEBURG — The Penn State Master Gardener program is holding basic training in multiple counties across the state. Master Gardeners have a keen interest in gardening, a willingness to learn more, and a strong desire to help others learn. They also have a love of learning and a passion to share horticultural knowledge with others.
Lake County, INindiana105.com

Purdue Extension Master Gardeners at the Lake County Fair in Crown Point

In Crown Point at the Lake County Fair, Purdue Extension Master Gardeners will staff a booth from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Flower Building near Gate 2 where they can answer home yard and gardening questions. These can include flower and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs, and more, and if necessary they’ll research the issue and contact you with the answer. The volunteers will also have information on native plants, pollinators, garden related literature and how to become a Master Gardener. The Lake County Fair is August 6-15, 2o21. In 2020, the 2,482 active Purdue Extension Master Gardener volunteers reported more than 97-thousand volunteer hours. Master Gardeners have received 12-18 weeks of training in various aspects of horticulture through the Purdue Extension-Lake County. They volunteer their time at the information booth during the Lake County Fair and in various other community services. For more information, contact Purdue Extension-Lake County at 219-755-3240. Here is a link to their website.
Livingston, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Master Gardener Training classes to begin in September

For 46 years, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have measured success by gardens planted, insects identified, produce harvested and countless volunteer hours logged by helping others learn to grow. From farms and small towns to suburbs and the inner city, more than 2,600 volunteers statewide put the mission of...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Master Gardeners of Napa County: What causes mast seeding?

If you’re like most gardeners, you always enjoy learning something new. I recently started learning about mast seeding. I already knew that oak trees tend to have light crops some years and heavy crops other years, but I didn’t realize that many other trees do the same thing. According to...
AnimalsWest Central Tribune

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Check garden regularly for insect problems

Keep your eyes open for the striped cucumber beetle. This sage advice was received from Jeffrey Hahn, University of Minnesota Extension Entomologist. This insect is a periodic pest in home gardens and attacks cucumbers, squash, melons and pumpkins. These bugs generally occur in low numbers from year to year but occasionally are very abundant and damaging to plants.
GardeningBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: It's easy to save seeds for use next year

Answer: Saving seeds is easy and a great way to grow some of your favorites next summer. Little kids can have fun popping open seed pods to see what’s inside. Some seed varieties were in short supply in 2021, so it’s good to collect your own (free) supply. Many flowers,...
Macon, MOkttn.com

Master Gardener blooms with a floral subscription service

Pam Stenger keeps memories of her grandmother’s flower garden alive by offering floral bouquets through a Community Supported Agriculture subscription service. As a child, Stenger loved walking to her grandmother’s house and garden and seeing the 50-60 varieties of daffodils lining the gravel road. “She shared her love of flowers with me and showed me the joy that comes with giving flowers to others,” says Stenger, who is the president of the Missouri Master Gardener chapter for Macon and Shelby counties.
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Master Gardeners restart in-person plant answer clinics

Got a garden conundrum? Local gardening experts are here to help. The WSU Extension Clallam County Master Gardeners’ plant answer clinics are back to in-person meetings starting this month, set for 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month — except for holidays — through October. The...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Master Gardener: Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

I thought I would re-run my article from last summer on watermelons as most everyone enjoys a good cold slice in the heat of summer. Since the heat is getting to most of us, a good cold watermelon is just the thing to enjoy. On average, a watermelon is 92% water, which makes them so juicy. So, by eating them, you are re-hydrating yourself while enjoying a healthy snack.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Giving trees some tender loving care

This summer the yard seemed to crackle when we walked. According to U.S. Climate Data, the average precipitation for Bemidji was 8.33 inches for the months of June and July. This year the rain gauge in our yard has only recorded about three inches of rain from June 1 to the last week in July. The U.S. Drought Monitor showed most of Beltrami County in extreme drought as of July 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy