CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN Team-Up Series Announced By Marvel Comics For This November

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has announced that Captain America and Iron Man will star in their own team-up comic book series this November. Written by Derek Landy (Falcon & Winter Soldier) with art by Ángel Unzueta (Star Wars), Captain America/Iron Man promises to explore the pair's fascinating dynamic and history on an adventure that will see them go up against a mysterious new threat from Hydra.

