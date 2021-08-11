CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN Team-Up Series Announced By Marvel Comics For This November

“The Force is with you, young Skywalker. But you are not a Jedi yet.”. Darth Vader’s words in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back ring true for Luke. In Marvel’s Star Wars #19, Skywalker begins a new search for the legacy of the Jedi that could complete his training — and aid him in finally defeating the Dark Lord of the Sith. StarWars.com has your first look at the cover and official synopsis of the issue, as well as other Marvel Star Wars titles coming November 2021, including Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2, Star Wars: The High Republic #11, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #18, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #18. As the story ends, the Star Wars comics landscape will find a new status quo!