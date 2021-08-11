CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN Team-Up Series Announced By Marvel Comics For This November
Marvel Comics has announced that Captain America and Iron Man will star in their own team-up comic book series this November. Written by Derek Landy (Falcon & Winter Soldier) with art by Ángel Unzueta (Star Wars), Captain America/Iron Man promises to explore the pair's fascinating dynamic and history on an adventure that will see them go up against a mysterious new threat from Hydra.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0