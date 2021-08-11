Chicago Weather: Crews Working To Restore Power In Evanston After Severe Storms Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– After severe overnight storms, residents in Evanston are experiencing power outages.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe said driving through Evanston Wednesday morning, streets are completely dark and covered with downed trees.

An Evanston resident told CBS 2 she woke up to a car alarm and found a tree uprooted by the storm. She said she is “devastated.”

On Lincolnwood Avenue, lights are out and trees were also downed. Part of a downed tree hit a Jeep parked in the area.

“I thought, there is no way that is my car,” a woman visiting Evanston told CBS 2. She said she is lucky to have not been in the car at the time of the storm.

One street was blocked off after a large tree was nearly uprooted, causing damage to another car.

Hours after the storm, Evanston police and fire officials are warning residents to be careful when going outside due to the downed powerlines and trees.