THE SUICIDE SQUAD Actress Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Shots From Kaleidoscope's Belle Reve Cameo

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

There were only a few cameos in The Suicide Squad, most of which we saw in Belle Reve. However, one that might have easily passed you by was Kaleidoscope, a relatively obscure character from the comic books who was played by actress Natalia Safran. The wife of veteran DC producer Peter Safran, she's also had cameo roles in Aquaman (Queen Rina) and Shazam! (Mrs. Sivana).

www.comicbookmovie.com

#The Suicide Squad#Cameos#Comic Books#Instagram
