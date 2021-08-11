Cancel
Hermantown, MN

Video: Operation K-9 on the practice field

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith football just a few weeks away, there is a different type of practice going on at the University of Wisconsin Superior football (UWS) field on Tuesday. The official Operation K-9 will be held on Thursday, August 12, but WDIO News got a preview of the event during a practice at UWS. K-9 teams from the Hermantown Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office were training for situations like suspect searches and felony stops.

