This is a judgement free zone. If you feel a sense of emotional release when crying at a sad film, that's ok with us. In fact, we're here to assist. Different moods account for different viewing needs. Sometimes you need a happy film or a comedy to improve your mood, other times call for a romantic and soulful vibe and then there are those moments where you want to be on the edge of your sofa (or hiding behind a pillow) watching a thriller or horror movie.