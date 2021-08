MI5 and police believed the Streatham terrorist was “one of the most dangerous individuals” ever investigated before he went on a knife rampage, an inquest has heard.Counter-terror police had officially stated their view that a terror attack by Isis supporter Sudesh Amman was a matter of “when, not if” after he was released from prison, but failed to prevent it.Undercover officers were following metres behind Amman when he stole a knife from a shop and launched his attack, stabbing two people before being shot dead by police.Reports drawn up before the attack on 2 February 2020 said that Amman’s imprisonment...