Marvel’s What If?: What is the C-15 ‘Hydra Stomper’ robot?

Last week, we discussed some of the details surrounding the fan reaction to the Silver Age revival of Captain America in Avengers #4, cover-dated March 1964. But if you're a fairly knowledgeable Silver Age Marvel collector, you know that's only part of the story. Captain America actually returned for the Silver Age in the Human Torch story in Strange Tales #114, about four months prior to that… sort of. That Captain America was not the real Steve Rogers at all, but rather one of the Human Torch's villains named the Acrobat posing as Cap in order to commit crimes. At the end of the story, Stan Lee explains in a caption blurb: "You guessed it! This story was really a test to see if you too would like Captain America to return. As usual, your letters will give us the answer!" And while there are sadly no letter columns that give us a taste of the reaction to Strange Tales #114, it turns out that this issue was every bit as important as the subsequent fanfare about Avengers #4 would lead us to believe. There's a nice, high-grade example of the pre-return of Captain America for the Silver Age in Strange Tales #114 (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.