Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Marvel’s What If?: What is the C-15 ‘Hydra Stomper’ robot?

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first episode of Marvel’s What If? is here, and it rewrites the history of 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers. Steve Rogers no longer gets the super serum — instead, it goes to Peggy Carter. This sets off a chain reaction within the Marvel multiverse, with plenty of new scenarios. One of these is the creation of the C-15 armor, nicknamed the Hydra Stomper by inventor Howard Stark. We’ve got the lowdown on exactly what the C-15 Hydra Stomper robot is, and why it’s so important.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The First Avengers#Marvel#Iron Man#The Ten Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals Trailer Blames Tony Stark for Awakening the Deviants

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios released the final trailer of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Eternals ahead of its release in November and thankfully, it finally answered arguably the biggest question the original teaser left unanswered — why didn't the Eternals show up to help the Avengers during the Thanos invasion? Turns out, they have a pretty good reason for it but despite laying dormant on Earth for centuries and choosing to live a civilian life, the celestial heroes are finally ready to come out of the shadows.
TV Seriesgamesradar.com

Marvel's What If…? is very important to the MCU

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted that upcoming animated Marvel series What If…? is very important to the MCU. "I am intrigued because I haven't seen the whole thing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "And I know they've got everybody from the Marvel universe to voice their characters... And then it sets up a whole bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I know nothing about."
Posted by
Connecticut Public

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Every universe is different. DEGGANS: As in what if The Vision and Iron Man really had a no-holds-barred fight or Thanos turned out to be the good guy and Tony Stark wanted to kill half of humanity? See, it's fun when you really get going. But Marvel has supercharged that idea with its wonderful new animated series, "What If...?", based on a legendary comic book.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Journey Begins Wednesday

In an Instagram post, Marvel Studios shared a teaser trailer for the ‘What If…?‘ series. The new series will be begin on Wednesday 11th. It will be available to stream on Disney+. The trailer shows characters Tony Stark, Erik Killmonger,. As well, the original series features Captain Carter as we...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Disney+ Debuts First Clip For Marvel’s What If?

The first of nine episodes for Marvel Studios’ What If? is slated to premiere on August 11th only on Disney+ and we’ve got a sneak peek clip of the episode “Steve” which sees Haley Atwell reprising her role as “Peggy Carter” who, in this case, is “Captain Peggy Carter”, a What If? scenario that sees Peggy Carter take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers who is sporting familiar armor. As you may can tell, Chris Evans does NOT reprise his role as Steve Rogers.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Criticism of What if…? An animated marvel from Marvel Studios

Tomorrow premieres on Disney +, What if…? Marvel studios animated series that plunges into the open multiverse in Loki. What would happen if…?, is a series that represents the first foray of Marvel Studios into the world of animation, which reinvents the main moments of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

With Marvel’s ‘What If…?’, Comic Book Storytelling Has Come to Television

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off with the 2008 release of Iron Man, much of Marvel Studios’ success has been indebted to the comic books that came before it. Beyond bringing to life so many of the characters that Marvel legends like Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and Jack Kirby created years ago, the MCU crafted its blueprint on some of the most foundational elements to the business model of comics. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Co. certainly did not invent the concept of a franchise crossover, but their unwavering commitment to establishing an interconnected universe over a decade of films made their crowning blockbuster achievement an inevitable outcome. And as Marvel Studios continues its nascent transition into the television industry, it dives deeper and deeper into the ink-splashed territory of comic books—in both style and substance. With the upcoming release of the animated anthology series What If…?, the MCU is leaning further into its comic book storytelling than ever before.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Captain America's Greatest Test in Strange Tales #114, Up for Auction

Last week, we discussed some of the details surrounding the fan reaction to the Silver Age revival of Captain America in Avengers #4, cover-dated March 1964. But if you're a fairly knowledgeable Silver Age Marvel collector, you know that's only part of the story. Captain America actually returned for the Silver Age in the Human Torch story in Strange Tales #114, about four months prior to that… sort of. That Captain America was not the real Steve Rogers at all, but rather one of the Human Torch's villains named the Acrobat posing as Cap in order to commit crimes. At the end of the story, Stan Lee explains in a caption blurb: "You guessed it! This story was really a test to see if you too would like Captain America to return. As usual, your letters will give us the answer!" And while there are sadly no letter columns that give us a taste of the reaction to Strange Tales #114, it turns out that this issue was every bit as important as the subsequent fanfare about Avengers #4 would lead us to believe. There's a nice, high-grade example of the pre-return of Captain America for the Silver Age in Strange Tales #114 (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, What If…? is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. First officially revealed in April of 2019, Marvel’s What If…? is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first attempt at adding an animated series to its roster. The premise for the show is very simple; an anthology series that has the various MCU characters in alternate situations. This includes but is not limited to Peggy Carter getting Captain America’s super-soldier serum and Tony Stark being reduced by Kilmonger during the events of the first Iron Man film.
ComicsThe Ringer

What Does Marvel Want ‘What If…?’ to Be?

“Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question, ‘What if?’”
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

WHAT’S COMING TO MARVEL UNLIMITED THIS AUGUST

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 28,000 issues of Marvel’s classic and newer titles as early as three months after they’re in stores, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Unlock this all-access experience by starting your 7-day free trial today.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

What time is Marvel's What If...? released on Disney Plus?

Marvel's What If...? launches on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11. The anthology animated TV show will fill the superhero-shaped hole in our lives until the next Marvel movie – Shang-Chi – arrives in September, and we're excited to see how the series will tackle iconic MCU events in a new light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy