Xiaomi’s Mi Mix line has proven to be a success the past year. A foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold, has been added to the mix and now we’re anticipating for a new model. A few months ago, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 was confirmed to arrive with an Under Panel Camera. Looks like it’s happening soon as as a teaser for an August 10 event has surfaced. Not much information has been shared but Xiaomi describes the phone as still dedicated to aesthetics and the ideals of technology.