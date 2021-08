Even in a regular school year, teachers spend, on average, about $600 of their own money to augment what their students need to learn. But now, during a pandemic, those needs are different and sometimes bigger. Students who didn’t attend in person last year will need help adjusting. Some students fell very behind last year — some schools saw a 12-18% decrease in math skills and a 6-10% decrease in literacy achievement last year, and only 60% of students met state standards, compared to 75% in 2019.