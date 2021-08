Guns N’ Roses is the sort of band whose members could walk on stage, defecate and still have fans screaming for more. But when these former-bad-boys-turned-legacy-rockers came to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on August 16, the musicians all showed that they still deserve a spot in the arena — even if it would be fun to see if they could handle a venue as small as the hi-dive, without the fancy animation and stadium frills.