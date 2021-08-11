Cancel
Charity camping boy says he’s ‘not coming in soon’ after 500th night in tent

 8 days ago
Max Woosey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

An 11-year-old who has camped in his tent for 500 nights to raise money for charity has said he has no plans to come inside any time soon.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon, has been camping nightly since March last year to raise money for a local hospice that cared for his neighbour Rick Abbott.

Max has since raised more than £540,000 for North Devon Hospice, and on Tuesday marked his 500th night by wild camping.

“So the highs have definitely been the experience and seeing the money spiral,” Max told Kay Burley on Sky News.

“I’m in the woods (tonight), I’ve built my own den using sticks and leaves.

“I’m not coming in soon. I love it in the outdoors, it’s just so much fun.”

Max has spent his birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve sleeping in his tent, while he has also met Boris Johnson.

His mother Rachael told the PA news agency: “We are so incredibly proud of what Max has done.

“The hospice is one of the few which hasn’t had to make bed cuts or redundancies and that is down to his fundraising.”

Max’s fundraising page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Max-Woosey1.

