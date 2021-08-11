Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Morrisons to give staff Boxing Day off

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Ih1_0bOFx5LE00
Morrisons is to give staff Boxing Day off this year (Jon Super/PA) (PA Archive)

Bosses at Morrisons have told staff they can have Boxing Day off this year as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.

The supermarket made the announcement to its 111,000 workers on Tuesday.

It will be the first time the grocer has shut stores on December 26 in living memory.

Last year, several rivals agreed to give staff the day off to spend time with families and loved ones after one of the hardest years in retail, with shelves stripped bare and workers battling to keep the nation fed during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TfBF_0bOFx5LE00
Morrisons has been busy during the pandemic (Morrisons/PA) (PA Wire)

Asda, Marks & Spencer, Pets At Home, Aldi, Lidl and The Entertainer all said they would remain shut on December 26, despite having opened in previous years.

Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s were open on Boxing Day, although some offered staff incentives to work.

Joanne McGuiness, national officer at shop workers’ union Usdaw, said: “The last year-and-a-half has been unlike any other.

“The pandemic meant shop workers stepped up and kept essential services running. We welcome Morrisons doing the right thing by their staff with the closure of supermarkets on Boxing Day.

“Key workers have done so much this year and we are asking retailers to give their staff the longest possible break over the festive season to provide them with a well-deserved breather. We don’t think this is too much to ask for.”

The move by Morrisons comes just weeks before the conclusion of a takeover battle that will see the supermarket become a privately owned business, with private equity houses Fortress and Clayton, Dubliner & Rice (CD&R) both making bids.

There have been concerns that staff welfare could drop under new ownership, but both suitors have vowed to maintain standards for employees.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Uk#Asda#Marks Spencer#Pets At Home#Aldi#Tesco#Sainsbury#Cd R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – August 20

Friday’s papers are led by backlash over Dominic Raab holidaying in Greece while Kabul fell to the Taliban. The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mail report there are mounting calls for Mr Raab’s resignation after it was revealed he delegated duties and “in effect disappeared” while on holiday as Afghanistan collapsed.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Grant Forrest produces grandstand finish to hold off James Morrison in Hero Open

Scotland’s Grant Forrest produced a grandstand finish to hold off a brilliant challenge from James Morrison to win his first European Tour title in the Hero Open. Forrest birdied the last two holes at Fairmont St Andrews to finish a shot ahead of Morrison on 24 under par, the Englishman having surged through the field with a superb 63 to set the clubhouse target.

Comments / 0

Community Policy