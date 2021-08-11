Afghan security forces kill Taliban terrorists
Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): As many as 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded by Afghan security forces in the last 24 hours. "439 Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.www.birminghamstar.com
