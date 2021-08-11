Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghan security forces kill Taliban terrorists

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): As many as 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded by Afghan security forces in the last 24 hours. "439 Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kunduz#President Of Afghanistan#Kandahar#Ani#Andsf#Laghman Logar Paktia#Ghor#Afghan Defense Ministry#Aaf#The Defense Ministry#The Washington Post#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

CNN reporter claims Taliban militant was about to ‘pistol whip’ cameraman before another intervened

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol-whip him, and we had to intervene and scream, and it was actually another Taliban fighter who came in said, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. They’re journalists,” Ms Ward reported from Kabul on Wednesday.“There was a consistent stream of gunfire,” Ms Ward said earlier describing the situation in the Afghan capital. She added that her...
Public SafetyTMZ.com

Taliban Allegedly Shoots & Kills Woman for Refusing to Wear a Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan ... just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women. It happened in the province of Takhar -- 8 hours outside of Kabul -- where an unidentified female was photographed lying dead in a pool of blood ... reportedly at the hands of the insurgents.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
WorldWashington Post

With the Taliban now in control, here’s what Afghans are seeing in Kabul

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. A billboard torn down. A defiant schoolyard song. A line of women protesting. A near-empty cafe with no music. Amid the swift and definitive Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghans took out their cellphones, filming the chaos of the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower

The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan says it executed 'forced landing' of 46 planes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 17 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Monday said that it "forced landing" of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Citing a statement that was issued late Monday, Daily Sabah reported that according to officials, hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan...
WorldPosted by
Vice

Horrific Photos of Bleeding Afghans Contradict Taliban’s ‘Peaceful’ Vow

Following a speedy takeover of Afghanistan that blindsided the world, the Taliban has been trying to assuage widespread fears of violent repression that characterized its regime in the 1990s. But photos and video trickling out of the country suggest that the Taliban isn’t being as “peaceful” as it claims. Automatic...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
AfghanistanPosted by
Reuters

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

(Reuters) - Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country’s battered economy. Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan envoy says hold-out Panjshir province can resist Taliban rule

DUSHANBE (Reuters) -The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh. Afghan First Vice-President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the “legitimate caretaker president” of...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

BBC journalist Yalda Hakim receives call from Taliban while presenting live on air

BBC news anchor and correspondent Yalda Hakim received a call from Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen while presenting live on air and seamlessly transitioned the report into an in-depth interview.Hakim was presenting BBC News when Shaheen called what appeared to be her mobile phone. Within seconds, she had put Shaheen on speaker-phone to ensure viewers could hear him, before requesting he introduce himself.“Is that fine?” she asked, maintaining eye-contact with the camera. “Can our viewers hear that?” From there, Hakim launched into a 30-minute interview as she quizzed the spokesman on the Taliban’s apparent plans for Afghanistan.It came as Afghan...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy