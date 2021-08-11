Cancel
Astronomy

Perseid Meteor Shower Peak Is Wednesday Night

By Jim Weaver
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 8 days ago
Two things you can always count on in August, it's hot and the Perseid Meteor Shower. The nice thing is there are no worries about masks or social distancing. Just step outside, chew off a piece of air, relax and watch the shooting stars. One of the great things about his year is the moon should only be about 5% full, known as a "Waxing Cresent Moon" and will set at 10:21 PM, which means a darker sky and more opportunity to see more meteors. The best time to watch is after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

