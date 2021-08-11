Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Drawing fair maps just common sense

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is common sense. Just follow the law. That is the advice of the group Common Sense Wisconsin has for those about to re-draw Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative maps. The group is reminding those tasked with drawing the new maps just what the requirements are. That includes things like making the districts as equal as possible in population and following the Voting Rights Act. What isn’t a requirement is the desire to help one political party over another, but that is what the process has been about of late. The political party in charge of the Legislature is charged with drawing the maps, and they have done so to make it easier for members of their party to win election. They have used what should be a non-partisan effort as a political tool to try to gain an unfair advantage. So much so that the most recent maps drawn ten years ago led to many lengthy and costly court fights. Common Sense Wisconsin suggests the mapmakers start in one corner of the state, draw square districts, even out the populations of the district, and avoiding splitting municipalities. That seems like common sense, but common sense doesn’t seem to be so common in Madison these days.

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Common Sense Wisconsin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

The common sense of finding common ground

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Angus King represents Maine in the U.S. Senate. When I was young, my father instilled a value in me that has guided my life’s...
Indiana Statemagbloom.com

Guest Column: ‘Working for Fair Voting Maps in Indiana’

President, League of Women Voters of Bloomington—Monroe County. Every 10 years, state electoral districts are redrawn following completion of the U.S. Census. This fall, the Indiana legislature will redraw maps that could either give voters another 10 years of gerrymandered districts or respond to growing public sentiment for “fair maps,” drawn in a transparent process with citizen input. The movement for fair maps is gaining momentum statewide because more Hoosiers realize that a process controlled by one political party is not independent and is more likely to result in another 10 years of single-party control.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission begins process to draw district maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's redistricting process is officially underway as Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, convened the new Ohio Redistricting Commission for the first time Friday. The initial meeting was short and sweet with both Republicans and Democrats who serve on the seven-member redistricting commission talking the talk, making it...
U.S. PoliticsSentinel & Enterprise

Census figures are in; let the map-drawing begin

[Coverage Developing] Let the map-drawing begin. After pandemic delays, the U.S. Census on Thursday released the local-level population and demographic data from the 2020 count of the nation’s population that state lawmakers in Massachusetts will use to redraw the boundaries of the state’s legislative and Congressional districts. Shortly after the...
Politicswizmnews.com

Don’t play politics with political appointments

Elections have consequences. Or do they? When Tony Evers was elected Governor of Wisconsin he earned the right to make political appointments, things like cabinet secretaries and members of state boards. That is typically a mundane process. But not in the case of Frederick Prehn, who serves as chairman of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. He was appointed by Governor Scott Walker, and his six-year term expired in May. But he defiantly remains in his position on the board. And because of some quirk in the state law, it is perfectly legal for him to continue to serve on the board until his replacement is confirmed. The person Governor Evers chose to replace him has not had her appointment hearing scheduled by the partisan Wisconsin Senate. Republicans want Prehn to stay so he can have a voice in establishing rules on controversial issues like the quota for the fall wolf hunt. By the way, Prehn is a dentist. His replacement, Sandra Dee Naas, has more than 30 years of conservation experience. I’m guessing she knows a little more about the issues the board deals with. Our lawmakers should not make protecting Wisconsin’s environment a partisan issue, and neither should they play politics with a routine political appointment.
Springfield, ILeastcentralreporter.com

Bailey: 'We must restore common sense in Springfield'

Now seeking the GOP nomination for governor, state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) has a clear vision for where he wants to take the state. “We must restore common sense in Springfield,” Bailey said in a post to Twitter. “As your next governor, I will fight to cut taxes, stand up for working families and put Illinois first.”
Congress & Courtswisconsinexaminer.com

Dems seek public hearing on Fair Maps bills

The Democratic co-authors of the bills to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin have requested a public hearing on them. Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Deb Andraca introduced their bills ( Senate Bill 389 and Assembly Bill 395) back on May 17. On August 5, they sent a letter to the chair...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Seeking your input on redistricting simply a smokescreen

Nice try Mr. Speaker. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is a little late to the party as he tries to seek public input into the process of drawing new legislative boundaries in the state. Vos and fellow republicans have launched a website that purports to seek your ideas for how the maps should be drawn. This after Vos and others have rejected public input repeatedly since hiding behind closed doors and hiring private lawyers to draw maps that greatly benefited their political party. If Vos really wanted to hear the ideas of citizens of Wisconsin, much of that work has already been done. The Governor has created the People’s Maps Commission, which is working to draw legislative boundaries that are fair to both parties. He should know Wisconsinites want fair maps, after referendums in county after county, including La Crosse, show support for an independent commission to be in charge of drawing the boundaries and removing partisanship from the process. Now suddenly, Vos seems to want to know what you think. But that is a smokescreen. He has already lined up lawyers to prepare for a court fight over the maps. That is hardly a sign that he supports a transparent and nonpartisan process that is overwhelmingly favored by the public.
ElectionsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote Common Sense

In a Letter to the Editor today, someone named Mark wrote a letter intended to motivate you how to vote on the upcoming recall election by inciting fear, using hyperbole and misinformation. Don’t be swayed by that, rather, vote what you think is right, no matter what your party. Vote for a candidate from any party if you wish. This isn’t about which party you belong to, but rather a referendum on the job Governor Newsom has done (or hasn’t) for California. He has not demonstrated the outstanding leadership this state deserves.
SocietyLakefield Standard

Wanted: Leaders with common sense

I find it hard to support leaders who are content to sit back and do nothing while our borders are being invaded, crime and murders in our cities are out of control, illegal drugs pour in, court systems fail to do their jobs and our police officers are not allowed to do theirs, all while leaders support rioting in the streets and the destruction of property.
Politicstennesseestar.com

Virginia Redistricting Commission Moving Forward with Two Partisan Map-Drawing Teams

RICHMOND, Virginia – The Virginia Redistricting Commission will hire separate Republican and Democratic map-drawing teams after voting against a non-partisan team proposed by the Democratic legal counsel. In the Tuesday meeting, the commission also worked on a guidance document and agreed to allow the use of historical political data and incumbents’ addresses during the map drawing process.
Dane County, WIisthmus.com

Fair maps aren't enough

You have to like the Democrats’ aggressive strategy on redistricting. Last Friday, the day after the Census Bureau finally got around to giving states the basic data they need to begin drawing new Congressional and legislative maps, the Democrats’ lawyers were in court. They were there to demand that the current maps be thrown out, so that they can’t serve as the flawed basis for the new ones.
Polk County, WItheameryfreepress.com

Speak Up for Fair Maps Now

On Aug 12, 2021, the 2020 Census Data needed for drawing voting districts was released. This kicks off the redistricting efforts in WI that will establish voting district boundaries for the next ten years. In the past, district map drawing has been done in secrecy by politicians intent on advancing their political interests rather than what is best for WI. This time, thanks to our fair maps referendum, we have sent a clear message to Madison that we want a nonpartisan, open and transparent process for establishing our voting districts. We know this is important because when we draw fair maps, our communities are represented by leaders who know us, who represent our needs, and fight for the resources that our children and families need in order to thrive.
Public HealthTimes-Republican

Reality and common sense come into question

Evidence is replete many Iowans, including Republicans, are embarrassed about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ statement that the CDC face mask guidance was not grounded in reality and common sense. If reality and common sense are her benchmarks, let’s explore that further. First off there’s Ms. Reynolds’ academic background. After attending two...
EducationWinchester Star

Open Forum: Let's hope common sense prevails at local schools

In response to Lisa Callanan’s August 4 open forum:. First, survival rates are likely to change with the new Delta variant. In addition, mortality is not the only negative outcome associated with Covid; one in seven people who get Covid experience “long-haul” symptoms that last at least twelve weeks, and recent peer-reviewed studies show increasing concern for neurological and cognitive deficits among those who have been infected. While “elderly and at-risk people” may have been vaccinated, the majority of our local population has not, as only 43.3% of the Lord Fairfax Health District total population has received two doses of the vaccine. This includes children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet and who can experience the same long-term effects.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Draw your own district map

Did you know that El Dorado County residents can draw their own redistricting map?. Topics such as the redistricting process, the development of a virtual engagement hub and providing a way for residents to virtually “draw” their own maps were discussed at a second redistricting workshop held at the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting room in Placerville Aug. 3.
Congress & Courtscarolinacoastonline.com

Redistricting committees adopt criteria for map-drawing

N.C. House and Senate committees officially adopted criteria for drawing legislative and congressional districts for the next decade. The committees voted during a joint meeting Thursday, August 12. The criteria forbid the use of partisan or election-results data to draw new district boundaries. That’s a departure from previous redistricting under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy