(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County added 16 new cases of Covid-19 onto the state’s dashboard just Tuesday. And, you have to go all the way back to February 24 to find a day when Wayne County added more cases in a single day. When the state’s color-coded Covid-19 map comes out Wednesday, Wayne County will move to the yellow for the first time in months. The county’s positivity rate this morning is 5.1%.