Diablo II: Resurrected launches in only a bit over a month, however you’ll have the ability to take a look at out the sport beginning this week. The D2 Resurrected open beta early entry interval kicks off on Friday, offered you’ve pre-ordered, whereas everybody will have the ability to take a look at out the beta, no matter pre-order standing, the next week. This beta will embrace 5 courses (Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin) in addition to full multiplayer with help for cross-progression. Right here’s some extra particulars on multiplayer, and what components of the sport will likely be playable.