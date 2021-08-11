Skowhegan State Fair Starts Aug. 12: Food & Rides & Lots More

A laser show scheduled to start next week in Bangor, has been moved to Hermon. The Cross Insurance Center is no longer hosting the Drive-In Laser Light Show by Cabin Fever. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the venue said: "We are regrettably announcing that the Promoter for the Drive-In Laser Show has made the unfortunate decision to cancel this event on August 26th-August 29th. We truly wish that the event would have taken place as planned, but we must respect the wishes of the promoter and proceed with canceling this event." Refunds are being issued at point of purchase.