Skowhegan, ME

Skowhegan State Fair Starts Aug. 12: Food & Rides & Lots More

By Scott Miller
Z107.3
Z107.3
 8 days ago
The countdown clock is about to hit double zero. The 10-day Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday the 21st. Before we get to the food and fun, how about this stunning fact? The Skowhegan State Fair is 203 years old this year. Yes, that makes it the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Through thick and thin. World Wars, The Great Depression. At least one pandemic. Since 1818.

Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Concert Venues Around Maine Will Soon Want Proof Of Vaccination

You knew this was going to happen.... In the last 24 hours, dozens of concert venues around Maine are announcing they will require proof of vaccination to gain entry into their shows. If you just cruise around on social media at all, tons of clubs and bigger halls are calling for vax proof. Portland House of Music, The State Theater, and even the Bangor Arts Exchange.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Thomas Hill Standpipe In Bangor Cancels Its Fall Tour This Year

It's a 4-season tradition in Bangor. For years, 4 times a year, the Thomas Hill standpipe in Bangor would open its doors to let people climb the 100 stairs to the top, for some of the best views of the Bangor area you could possibly find. Folks would flock from all over to get in on the breathtaking views from the top.
Unity, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bikes, Trains, & BBQ in Unity to Help Warm Bangor’s Homeless

A fundraiser for the Union Street Brick Church Warming Center includes a motorcycle ride, train ride, and a pig roast/barbecue in Unity. This is a multi-faceted event that offers something for everyone. It all starts with a motorcycle ride, which will leave from the Bangor waterfront on Saturday, August 28. Anyone who wants to participate in a car or truck, (or a 'cage' as the motorcyclists call it) is more than welcome to do so. The plan is for 'Kickstands Up' at 11:30 AM sharp.
Lincoln, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Lincoln’s Harvest Moon Festival To Take Place In One Month

Slated to take place on Saturday, September 18 at Prince Thomas Park, folks are gearing up for this year's Harvest Moon Festival in Lincoln. According to the Harvest Moon Festival Event Page, there will be food trucks and beer trucks, and live music throughout the afternoon and evening. They'll even...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

How Many Little Free Libraries Are There Around Bangor?

You thought it was a big dumb mailbox, didn't you?. They look like a birdhouse at first. But then, who'd put a birdhouse at shoulder level? Or maybe it's an ornate mailbox. I've seen a bunch of those in my day as a person who stares at mailboxes out the car window. In actuality, they're an automatic upgrade to your neighborhood if you see one pop up.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

POLL: Who Serves Up The Best Lobster Roll In Eastern Maine?

Lobster lovers know where they are. Why not let us know as well and spread the wealth!. Before the this summer quickly runs out we're on a quest to find the very best lobster roll in eastern Maine! So where is the yummiest? The most mouth-watering morsels of fresh Maine lobster known to man stuffed into either a run-of-the-mill hot dog roll or some fancy-dancy sub roll, it doesn't matter which.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Wayfair Is Shutting Its Doors In Bangor For Good

The parking lot has been empty for over a year. Often, I get bored with driving home the same way all the time. I'm sure a lot of folks do that. Sometimes, going home a different way leads me past the airport. For several months, whenever I've passed the Wayfair building, the lot has been totally empty. Just a year ago, the lot was bustling with cars in and out.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor ‘Drive-In Laser Show’ Changes Venue

A laser show scheduled to start next week in Bangor, has been moved to Hermon. The Cross Insurance Center is no longer hosting the Drive-In Laser Light Show by Cabin Fever. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the venue said: "We are regrettably announcing that the Promoter for the Drive-In Laser Show has made the unfortunate decision to cancel this event on August 26th-August 29th. We truly wish that the event would have taken place as planned, but we must respect the wishes of the promoter and proceed with canceling this event." Refunds are being issued at point of purchase.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Hate Homework? Maine Has More Than Almost Anyone In The Country

When I was a kid, I kiiiiinda hated school. The classes I did like, I actually did very well in. If I found a class boring, or out of my league smarts-wise, I mentally checked right out of that class and often failed. Honestly, it's a wonder that I even graduated. But somehow I did and didn't even end up with a thoroughly shameful GPA.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Vince Vaughn and Kristen Bell Star in Mainer’s First Big-Budget Film ‘Queenpins’

Aron Gaudet is one impressive filmmaker and a Mainer and you'll never believe who he knows... Aron was born and raised in Old Town, Maine. He went to the University of Maine and the New England School of Communications. That's where he was best friends with Meredith Manning of the Q Morning Show! Meredith and Aron have kept in touch over the years after graduating. Aron went off to pursue television news in Bangor, Maine, Burlington, Vermont, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Boston, Massachusetts.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Here’s Why Growing Currants Or Gooseberries In Maine Is Illegal

Growing fruit in Maine is already a challenge. Ever try to grow anything? Like anything at all? I'm trying to grow pumpkins this year, and it's going awfully. Like, super bad. My dog loves pumpkin, and I like to mix it with his food, so I thought this would be perfect. But instead, I have a raised bed full of weeds, and not one single pumpkin anywhere to be found.
Blue Hill, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Saturday is The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival

Blue Hill is a place to be this Saturday. The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival is this Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm. The Festival will, once again, partner with Maine2000.org, to celebrate “207 turning 201” this year. Correct, we missed so many activities for year 200 of statehood...

