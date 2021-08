The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have been still in the spotlight lately as the Shattered Grid, and the arrival of Lord Drakkon shook things up. It looks like Diamond Select Toys is slowly revealing their New York Comic Con 2021, including a special Red Ranger bust. Standing 10" tall, this 1/2 scale statue features the iconic Mighty Morphin' Red Ranger along with his Power Coin and red flames. The legendary warrior's suit is faithfully recreated with amazing skill bringing this design to life right before fans eyes. To make things even more intense, this bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces making this a must own collectible for any Ranger fan.