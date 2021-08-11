Athlexa and its journey to revamping the fitness industry

DJ edits of hit songs are everywhere, but the artists of the original music have not been properly compensated for the use of their works — until now. Whether you’re driving to the club, dancing at the club, or pounding tequila shots at your best friend’s wedding, carefully crafted tracks — parts of which have been sped up, slowed down, loudened for affect, and quieted for introductions and commentary — are soundtracking countless festivities and events. While original creators in these cases are supposed to be paid performance royalties (something that’s easier to police on the radio than at a wedding, for example) they do not earn per-play monies à la streaming. Why? An accessible, DJ-first platform with the appropriate, licensed music just doesn’t exist. On Thursday, August 5th, however, rookie company Beatsource is set to announce just that, thanks to just-finalized licensing deals with all three of the major label groups and multiple indies, Rolling Stone has learned.