(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County has seen a downturn in the number of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect. According to new numbers from the state, Wayne County has had 47 confirmed cases over the last 60 days. That’s a 21% drop from the previous 60-day period. The 47 cases include human trafficking, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect. For the year, though, Wayne County is slightly ahead of last year’s pace.