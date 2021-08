Leading last mile delivery company appoints finance and data analytics veterans to growing executive team. GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, renewable logistics, has announced the appointment of Daphne Huang as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Porter as Chief Analytics & Development Officer. Huang and Porter will be key members of the company’s leadership team and provide important strategic, financial and public capital markets capabilities as the company prepares for the expected high-volume growth of GoFor’s business operations domestically and abroad.