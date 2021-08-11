Perseid Meteor Shower Peak Is Wednesday Night

Two things you can always count on in August, it's hot and the Perseid Meteor Shower. The nice thing is there are no worries about masks or social distancing. Just step outside, chew off a piece of air, relax and watch the shooting stars. One of the great things about his year is the moon should only be about 5% full, known as a "Waxing Cresent Moon" and will set at 10:21 PM, which means a darker sky and more opportunity to see more meteors. The best time to watch is after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.