GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Storm activity continues to move off to the east. We will be left with a cool northerly air flow on another dry, hazy day. Skies will stay clear and highs will reach the mid 70's to low 80's. Northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. With lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's, winds will become light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay mostly clear and hazy.