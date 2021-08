Goodwin started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Goodwin should see an uptick in playing time after the White Sox placed Adam Engel on the injured list with a shoulder injury. That removes one competitor for at-bats in right field, leaving Goodwin and Andrew Vaughn. If it becomes a platoon, then the left-handed hitting Goodwin should take on a majority of starts while Engel is sidelined.