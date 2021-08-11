Vikings Release First Depth Chart

Cancel
(Eagan, MN) -- The Vikings are making it clear where their roster stands. Minnesota has released its first depth chart heading into its first preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday. The usual suspects are starting for the Vikings in the latest depth chart with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson all first string. First-round pick Christian Darrisaw is the backup left tackle.

